California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 144,279 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,279 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Avantor worth $45,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 205,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 545,920 shares of company stock worth $21,750,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

