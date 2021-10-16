California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 963,360 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,301,760 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 963,360 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.32% of Huntington Bancshares worth $47,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,052,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 46,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

