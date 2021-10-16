California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072,646 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Invitation Homes worth $47,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. PGGM Investments raised its position in Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426,060 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Invitation Homes by 67.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,312 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,823,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,678 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INVH opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 103.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

