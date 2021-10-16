California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Gartner worth $46,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Gartner by 1,751.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after acquiring an additional 251,656 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 172.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,312,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gartner by 83.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,656,000 after acquiring an additional 168,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $36,049,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

NYSE IT opened at $311.28 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

