California Public Employees Retirement System Has $61.64 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,810 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Okta worth $61,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,259,000 after acquiring an additional 103,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Okta by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

Shares of OKTA opened at $255.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $38,937,939. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.