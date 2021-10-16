California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of STERIS worth $45,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,505,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 260.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $225.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.98. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

