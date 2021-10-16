California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 366,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Zillow Group worth $44,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $94.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.15.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,999 shares of company stock worth $6,593,264. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.