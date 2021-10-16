California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,302,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of KeyCorp worth $47,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KEY opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

