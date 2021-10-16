California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,375 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Splunk worth $47,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,638. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average of $137.75. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

