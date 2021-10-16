California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,156 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of CarMax worth $46,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CarMax by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in CarMax by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 45,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in CarMax by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.46.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $136.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average of $128.52. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

