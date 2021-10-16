California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 24,174 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,174 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Citizens Financial Group worth $46,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

