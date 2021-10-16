California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,914 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,875 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,914 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Cheniere Energy worth $45,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 47.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,533,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,411,000 after purchasing an additional 491,281 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,619,000 after purchasing an additional 251,784 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,915,000 after acquiring an additional 235,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of -46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

