California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,914 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,875 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,914 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Cheniere Energy worth $45,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,619,000 after purchasing an additional 251,784 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.1% in the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 75.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after acquiring an additional 229,018 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

