California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 426 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Arista Networks worth $48,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $389.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.05. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.35 and a twelve month high of $396.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares in the company, valued at $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,914 shares of company stock worth $85,369,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

