California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,874 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,375 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Splunk worth $47,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Splunk by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,885 shares of company stock worth $4,842,638. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

