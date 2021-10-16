California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,120 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Gartner worth $46,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

IT stock opened at $311.28 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

