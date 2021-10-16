California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of RingCentral worth $47,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $769,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 38.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $235.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,255 shares of company stock valued at $24,212,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

