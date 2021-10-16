Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.46. Camber Energy shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 203,772,351 shares changing hands.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the third quarter worth $56,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 126.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 29,542 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Camber Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Camber Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

