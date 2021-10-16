Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.69

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $3.24. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 481 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNNEF. BMO Capital Markets cut Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.44%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

