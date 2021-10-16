Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.75.

CU has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.04. The company has a market cap of C$9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1800001 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

