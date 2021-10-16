Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Down 34.4% in September

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CADL opened at $9.83 on Friday. Candel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CADL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

