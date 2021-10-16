Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Short Interest Down 37.9% in September

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 394,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,448.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target (down from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

