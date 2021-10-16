Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $168.79

Shares of Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €168.79 ($198.58) and traded as high as €188.65 ($221.94). Capgemini shares last traded at €187.10 ($220.12), with a volume of 602,954 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of €187.79 and a 200-day moving average of €168.79.

About Capgemini (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

