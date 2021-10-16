Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 34,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. Capgemini has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $46.26.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

