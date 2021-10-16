Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.39 Billion

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report $7.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.51 billion and the lowest is $7.11 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $29.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.96 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.10.

Shares of COF opened at $168.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.22. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 17,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.