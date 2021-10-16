Cappasity (CAPP) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 25% against the dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $26,466.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00044886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00205219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00092652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars.

