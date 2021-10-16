Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $12,531.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00074686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00110845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,795.70 or 1.00122389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.20 or 0.06363816 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00027261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

