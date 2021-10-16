Cardano (ADA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.56 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00003589 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion and approximately $2.56 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00044293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00096077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.92 or 0.00394901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012836 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00035425 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00023011 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,250,650,235 coins and its circulating supply is 32,899,071,908 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

