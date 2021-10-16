Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Short Interest Update

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDXI traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $827,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.17. Cardax has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Get Cardax alerts:

About Cardax

Cardax, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cardax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.