CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Down 38.2% in September

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the September 15th total of 424,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MTBC stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $7.49. 91,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,906. The company has a market cap of $107.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CareCloud has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $12.84.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $40,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,940 shares of company stock worth $471,585 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

