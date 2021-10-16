CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.14. CareView Communications shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 4,343 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Get CareView Communications alerts:

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

CareView Communications, Inc engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for CareView Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareView Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.