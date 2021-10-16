Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CABGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.86. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

