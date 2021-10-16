Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CABGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 51,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,043. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

