Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,372 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $14,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 123,228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 22,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $23.67 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.96.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

