Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) is Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,532 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up 7.0% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.42% of Carrier Global worth $175,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 310.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 143.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,361,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,602,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

