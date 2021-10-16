carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.65

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and traded as high as $37.21. carsales.com shares last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 1,108 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.7153 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

