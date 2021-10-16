Cartesi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $32.00 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $299.66 million and approximately $32.00 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00069358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00075750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00108510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,259.47 or 0.99932198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.14 or 0.06295385 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00025982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,352,348 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

