Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the September 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Carver Bancorp news, CEO Michael T. Pugh sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $55,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sophia Haliotis sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $42,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,006 shares of company stock worth $144,429. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

