Cat Token Price Tops $0.10 (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. Cat Token has a total market cap of $657,967.42 and $3,660.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00306273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Cat Token

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.