CBC.network (CBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.14 Million

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and $143,046.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 56.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00205717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00092479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

