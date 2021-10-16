Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of Cboe Global Markets worth $65,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

CBOE stock opened at $125.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.31.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

