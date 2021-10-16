CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Down 35.6% in September

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 138,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 67,156 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 122,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,249,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 444,471 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:IGR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.96. 193,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,603. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

