Celo Price Reaches $5.90 on Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. Celo has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $54.95 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.90 or 0.00009684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00068795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00075087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00108721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,825.41 or 0.99751819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.95 or 0.06269514 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00026300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

