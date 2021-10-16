Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Celtic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:CLTFF remained flat at $$1.50 during trading hours on Friday. Celtic has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Celtic Plc engages in the management and operation of football club organization and activities. It operates through the following segments: Football and Stadium Operations; Merchandising; and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. The company was founded by Andrew Kerins on November 6, 1887 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

