Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Down 34.3% in September

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,900 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 704,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on shares of Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,923. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.97. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

