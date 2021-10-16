Centric Swap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.90 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. Centric Swap has a market cap of $8.44 million and $14.90 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded 181% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00068286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,042.58 or 1.00138170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.35 or 0.06242539 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00026801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.