Centrifuge (CFG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.70 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $217.34 million and $2.70 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00069009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00074969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00108185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,203.84 or 0.99999359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.31 or 0.06254982 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00025977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,781,302 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.