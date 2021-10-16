Ceres (CERES) Price Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $164,875.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $206.71 or 0.00340252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00069506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00074010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00110777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,891.89 or 1.00232475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.67 or 0.06366458 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00026899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres' total supply is 10,552 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552 coins.

Ceres Coin Trading

