CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $2.15 on Major Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, CertiK has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $122.41 million and approximately $32.46 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $2.15 or 0.00003530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00069708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00110724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,822.13 or 0.99928125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.52 or 0.06378804 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,614,174 coins and its circulating supply is 56,962,997 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

