Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Raised by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.54. The stock had a trading volume of 271,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,755. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.79 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.89.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

